Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684,896 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

