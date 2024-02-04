Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $42,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $78.55 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4012 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

