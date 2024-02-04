Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $256.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $259.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

