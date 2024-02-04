Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Position Increased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Seagen accounts for 7.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Seagen worth $147,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 15.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock remained flat at $228.74 during midday trading on Friday. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SGEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

