AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stake Boosted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,438 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AAR by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in AAR by 4,275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 392,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 503.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 343,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 6,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 327,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. William Blair started coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

NYSE AIR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. 240,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,880. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

