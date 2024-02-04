MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of MKS Instruments worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

MKSI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.35. 339,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,476. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $115.29.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.42%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

