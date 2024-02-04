Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Position Lowered by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Futu makes up approximately 1.1% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Futu by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Futu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.20. 919,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,980. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Futu

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.