Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Acquires 82,160 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 189.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after buying an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after buying an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,841.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,403,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,195,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.08. 3,274,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,069. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.07. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.