Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,048,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,748,000. Sovos Brands makes up about 3.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 3.01% of Sovos Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sovos Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sovos Brands by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sovos Brands by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sovos Brands by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,970,283 shares in the company, valued at $43,523,551.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $28,186.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,970,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,523,551.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,683 shares of company stock worth $2,082,801. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. 1,016,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,505. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

