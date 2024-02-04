Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Cuts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.48 and its 200 day moving average is $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,228.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

