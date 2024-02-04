Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys 5,400 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 962,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. iRobot comprises approximately 1.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $36,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $17,055,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,979,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,385. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.25). iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.75 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

