Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes $26.84 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 759,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,840,000. Brookfield Infrastructure accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Brookfield Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 573,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,978,000 after purchasing an additional 346,652 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after buying an additional 219,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 563,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,046. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.