Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,759. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

