Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,329,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,176,004. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

