Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 139.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,739,000 after buying an additional 71,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.60. 2,165,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,211. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $139.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.