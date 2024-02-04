Connable Office Inc. Purchases 26,859 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $158.14. 8,128,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,175. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.