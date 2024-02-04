Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.33. 2,819,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,265. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $248.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

