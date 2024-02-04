Connable Office Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,612,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,384,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

