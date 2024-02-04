Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.400 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deluxe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 315,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.75 million, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deluxe will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 203.39%.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 143,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,853,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Deluxe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,774,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,840,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

