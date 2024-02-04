Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,180 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 237,763 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,776,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

