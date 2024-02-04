iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 427,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 584,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 72,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $820,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IUSB opened at $45.75 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.