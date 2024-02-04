PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.05% of Dover worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average is $143.14.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

