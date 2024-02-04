Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,104,000 after buying an additional 291,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.55. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

