Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,462,000 after buying an additional 58,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

