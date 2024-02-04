Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $538,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

