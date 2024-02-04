Amalgamated Bank Acquires 382 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,434 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $498,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $242.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

