Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65,417 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after buying an additional 122,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,944,000 after buying an additional 581,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

