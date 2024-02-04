Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 174,504 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 398.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,504 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

