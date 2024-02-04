Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 202 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 69.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 63,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 28.9% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Adobe by 60.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 43,204 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $634.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

