Spire Wealth Management Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,815,000 after purchasing an additional 154,624 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,291 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

