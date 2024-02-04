Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,326 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.42.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

