Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 633 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Gartner by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $469.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.92. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on IT

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.