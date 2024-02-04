Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $167.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $168.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

