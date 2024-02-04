11,000 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in ANSYS by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after acquiring an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $335.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.29 and its 200-day moving average is $310.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.