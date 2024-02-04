Costello Asset Management INC Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.57. 2,374,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5,058.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

