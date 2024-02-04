Costello Asset Management INC Sells 200 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after acquiring an additional 223,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,702,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after acquiring an additional 228,654 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.31. 828,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,529. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

