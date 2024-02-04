The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.26. 3,204,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

