First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.6% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $599,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.61. 7,337,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,795,485. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.48.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.