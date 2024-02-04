Costello Asset Management INC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Target were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Target by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $179.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.02. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

