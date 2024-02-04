First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 48,230 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Nutrien worth $572,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,327. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

