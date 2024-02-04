C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Decreased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,423,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174,760 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 2.1% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $811,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

