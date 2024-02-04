First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $427.38 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,746,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,909 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Flowserve worth $427,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 6.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. 943,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

