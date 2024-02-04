First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Billion Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,506,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,437 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 2.9% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.68% of HCA Healthcare worth $1,108,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

HCA stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.42. 1,280,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $314.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.24. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

