Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.31

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.31 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.43). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 35.40 ($0.45), with a volume of 1,043,182 shares.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £238.13 million, a PE ratio of 3,540.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Metro Bank

In other news, insider Ian Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48), for a total value of £5,700 ($7,246.38). Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

