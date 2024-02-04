BrightPath Early Learning (CVE:BPE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

BrightPath Early Learning Inc (CVE:BPE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$0.80. BrightPath Early Learning shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 75,900 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80.
BrightPath Early Learning Inc, formerly Edleun Group Inc, is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of community-based early learning and care centers across Canada. The Company’s segments include Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. The Company’s segments are engaged in the provision of child development and care services.
