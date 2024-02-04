Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 977,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $225,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4,162.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 485,003 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $256.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

