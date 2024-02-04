Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,533,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $180,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $86.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,123 shares of company stock worth $7,635,941 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile



Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.



