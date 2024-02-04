CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $38.51 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $38.51 million and $1.05 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016482 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00015186 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,910.79 or 1.00006391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011146 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00173852 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04760536 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $936,432.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

