2,150 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,373,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,400,000 after purchasing an additional 88,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.