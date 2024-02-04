NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,942,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

Shares of CDNS opened at $296.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.26 and a 12 month high of $301.61. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

